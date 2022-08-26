Flood relief bill moving quickly through Kentucky legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are moving quickly to approve a flood relief plan.

Friday morning, both House and Senate budget committees passed the same version of the legislation out of their respective committees.

The bill includes $213 million for various flood relief infrastructure plans, focusing on repairing roads, bridges, water systems and help for cities, counties and schools in the region.

The House panel passed it 21 to 0, the Senate followed suit 10 to 0.

The House was expected to take up the bill first in their full chamber and then the Senate. Both chambers are expected to approve it by the end of the day and send it to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature.

