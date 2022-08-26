Kentucky Democrats plan to announce 12th district Senate candidate in Lexington

Kentucky politics
Kentucky politics(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Democrats plan to announce a 12th District state Senate candidate in Lexington next Monday.

Democratic Chairman Colmon Edridge won’t say who the candidate is ahead of the announcement.

Democrat Paula Setser-Kissick, who ran a strong race in 2018, withdrew from this year’s race after Republicans drew her home out of the district.

Republican Senator Alice Forgy Kerr is retiring after holding the seat since 1999. The GOP nominee is Amanda Bledsoe.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
Empty desk at school
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest

Latest News

Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY
Thursday marks the second day state lawmakers return to the Capitol.
Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill
A group of Madison County renters are angry about getting a notice to vacate their home from...
Some Madison Co. renters looking for solution as evictions loom
People who knew 10-year-old Landon Hayes say he was passionate about football.
Scholarship fund created in honor of Lexington boy killed by gun violence