Kentucky Democrats plan to announce 12th district Senate candidate in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Democrats plan to announce a 12th District state Senate candidate in Lexington next Monday.

Democratic Chairman Colmon Edridge won’t say who the candidate is ahead of the announcement.

Democrat Paula Setser-Kissick, who ran a strong race in 2018, withdrew from this year’s race after Republicans drew her home out of the district.

Republican Senator Alice Forgy Kerr is retiring after holding the seat since 1999. The GOP nominee is Amanda Bledsoe.

