Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Kentucky are in school for about 40 hours every week, but that leaves a lot of time when they aren’t in class, and school safety officials want to keep them safe outside school as well.

School safety is always at the forefront of educators’ minds.

That’s why the executive director of Kentucky’s Center for School Safety, Jon Akers, says it’s important for students to have an adult they can trust in their school.

“We’re finding that elementary, most of the kids have somebody to go to. Middle school it wanes a little bit, about 85% to 90% of the kids can go to an adult. The high school, it drops down to about 80%,” Akers said. “And so when we do these assessments, we’ve assessed over 12,000 schools in our state and we’re saying, you need to pick up in these areas a little more. Having these adults connect with the kids a little bit more.”

With the School Safety and Resiliency Act passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2019, assessments are required at all schools. And they’ve added trauma informed training, so school staff members are prepared to talk to students.

Child Psychologist Dr. Katherine Stone says she thinks it will help with student mental health.

“There’s been years and years of research that looks at kids that are resilient through adverse life situations,” Dr. Stone said. “Whether it’s a trauma, whether it’s a stressor in the household, and we know if they have that one adult that they can connect with and that is there for them, then their outcome is so much better than the kids who feel alone with the struggles that they have.”

The adult can be anyone in the school, including teachers, custodians, or even school resource officers. She says they hope having someone to talk to will prevent suicide and other violence.

“So we want to teach kids to be safe no matter where they go, and so we already have the structure for that. It’s just a question of doing a better job of implementing it,” Akers said. “We’re really better today than we were three years ago, but down the road we hope we can be a little bit better so that more people are committed to this.”

Although they can’t keep a record of every staff member who is connected to a student, they encourage more people to get involved.

