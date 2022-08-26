At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Mark Adkins, 51.
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
(generic_money)
State police investigating theft of $25K from Ky. sheriff’s office evidence room
Empty desk at school
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom

Latest News

High school students in Jackson County are helping flood victims in a unique way.
Jackson Co. students creating sheds for eastern Ky. flood victims
A grieving mother says she was scammed out of funeral money while burying her son.
Scammers take money from grieving mother burying son: ‘I’m sitting here crying’
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera