Man facing charges after assault in Lexington

A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington.
A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington.

Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We’re told a knife was used.

Police said the suspect, Michael Tolliver, was charged with second degree assault and first degree strangulation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
Empty desk at school
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom
Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest

Latest News

Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe
Kentucky politics
Kentucky Democrats plan to announce 12th district Senate candidate in Lexington
Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY
Thursday marks the second day state lawmakers return to the Capitol.
Ky. senator proposes amendment to flood relief bill