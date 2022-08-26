Man facing charges after assault in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after an incident at an apartment complex in Lexington.

Police said it happened around 6:49 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Dinsmore Drive. When police got to the scene, they found a victim who had been assaulted. That person was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We’re told a knife was used.

Police said the suspect, Michael Tolliver, was charged with second degree assault and first degree strangulation.

