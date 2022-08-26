New report shows Lexington housing overvalued by 25%

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The housing market has changed a lot since the pandemic. We’ve seen home prices skyrocket across the U.S., including here in Kentucky.

Moody’s Analytics found 183 of the nation’s 413 largest regional housing markets, including Lexington, are overvalued.

Experts said significantly overvalued markets are at highest risk for price declines.

Moody’s reports Lexington homes are overvalued by 25%, and they predict a 20% drop in prices in 2023.

“Our market over the last couple of years was all basically driven by a massive increase of demand. So despite a little bit of increase there, we’re still seeing a lot of market stability and growth,” said Rusty Underwood, the president of the Bluegrass Association of Realtors.

Experts said there’s no reason to be concerned as the market is stabilizing and returning to normal.

“What it feels like now, more than a decline, is more of a normalization. We had really gotten to what was a hot market, a quick moving market, a very stressful market. Especially for people trying to enter into the home buying market,” said Raquel Carter, the owner and principal broker at Guide Realty.

Carter said the market is slowing down, making buying easier.

“It is nice for buyers and agents to be able to get back into the, ‘oh well let’s negotiate some of the terms and the price.’ So a lot of those things, from the buyer’s perspective is really great timing for them,” Carter said.

Carter said supply and demand will also work to insulate prices.

“On the real estate side we look at it and we think, I had 10 buyers willing to pay this dollar amount for it. Who is this one person to come in and say, ‘oh it’s worth less than the entire market thinks it’s worth,’” Carter said.

Experts advise anyone with concerns about the housing market to reach out to their realtor with questions.

