Officials: 2 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Henderson; Suspect in custody

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired on Clay Street in Henderson on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Harbor House Christian Center at around 7:30 p.m.

Henderson city officials tell 14 News that two people are dead and two others are injured.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were sent in response to an active shooter. HPD officials say the scene has been controlled.

Police identified the suspect as Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. City officials say he was a resident at Harbor House.

“As soon as I walk in and walk into the dorm area, I hear ‘pop, pop, pop’ and then me and another guy resident in here jumped out that side window right there and run,” one Harbor House resident said. “One of the guys that got shot, he came down here with us and I called 911 and they came.”

HPD officials say Gibbs has since been located and was taken into custody just before 10 p.m.

Henderson Deaconess Hospital was temporarily on lockdown in response to the shooting.

Police held a press conference later in the night to provide an update.

You can watch the full briefing below:

