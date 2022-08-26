Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges.

Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday.

Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico.

According to an indictment, he and another man robbed a postal worker in New Mexico back in January. A gun was allegedly involved.

Kirkendoll is facing multiple charges.

EKU Athletics says he is indefinitely suspended.

He’s already been removed from the school’s online football roster.

This is a developing story.

