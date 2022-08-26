Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall.
It happened around 4:24 p.m. Friday outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Police said shots were fired between a couple of vehicles following each other. Police said an unoccupied vehicle uninvolved in the incident had property damage as a result of the shots fired.
There have been no reports of any injuries and no suspects have been located at this time.
The mall is open as normal right now.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.