Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot

Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall.

It happened around 4:24 p.m. Friday outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police said shots were fired between a couple of vehicles following each other. Police said an unoccupied vehicle uninvolved in the incident had property damage as a result of the shots fired.

There have been no reports of any injuries and no suspects have been located at this time.

The mall is open as normal right now.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Mark Adkins, 51.
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
(generic_money)
State police investigating theft of $25K from Ky. sheriff’s office evidence room
Empty desk at school
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom

Latest News

On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by...
Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters
Police Lights MGN
Theft investigation underway after millions in federal funds for Lexington transferred to private account
New report shows Lexington housing overvalued by 25%
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/28: SOAR COO Joshua Ball; Ky. Center for School Safety Exec. Dir. Jon Akers; Ky. School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox