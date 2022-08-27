DeGraff torches Henry Clay in 48-6 Lexington Catholic win
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Max DeGraff scored the first 29 points of the game by himself and Lexington Catholic pounded Henry Clay 48-6 Friday night to improve to 2-0.
DeGraff finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns in the win. He also hit a pair of field goals.
Lexington Catholic (2-0) hosts Covington Catholic on September 2. Henry Clay (1-1) visits Great Crossing.
