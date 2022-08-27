Disturbance halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured

FILE: Rapper Wiz Khalifa is pictured performing in this photo from Aug. 3, 2014. A concert of...
FILE: Rapper Wiz Khalifa is pictured performing in this photo from Aug. 3, 2014. A concert of his was halted on Aug. 26, 2022 because of a reported disturbance.(CZR-E / The Come Up Show / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance, police said.

People started exiting the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville about 10:30 p.m. Friday after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater’s lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Police said in a news release early Saturday that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area at the venue about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The disturbance happened about 45 minutes into Wiz Khalifa’s show that was part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic, according to The Indianapolis Star. The music stopped and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers “self-evacuated” the amphitheater, where all exits were opened in accordance with the venue’s emergency procedures, police said.

In a parking lot outside, some audience members were making cellphone calls as others wept and held each other, the newspaper reported.

A message seeking comment from Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, was left Saturday by The Associated Press.

Police did not immediately reply to a message seeking details on the nature of Friday’s disturbance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

