Douglass hammers Tates Creek 57-8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass hammered Tates Creek 57-8 Friday night to start the season 2-0.

The Broncos are now 25-0 against Lexington schools. Kentucky commit Ty Bryant scored twice and TJ Horton scored twice as well.

Douglass (2-0) hosts Lafayette on September 2. Tates Creek (1-1) hosts Mason County.

