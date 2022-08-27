Douglass hammers Tates Creek 57-8
The Broncos are now 25-0 against Lexington schools.
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass hammered Tates Creek 57-8 Friday night to start the season 2-0.
The Broncos are now 25-0 against Lexington schools. Kentucky commit Ty Bryant scored twice and TJ Horton scored twice as well.
Douglass (2-0) hosts Lafayette on September 2. Tates Creek (1-1) hosts Mason County.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.