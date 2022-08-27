Families facing long road to rebuild in eastern Kentucky

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities that were impacted by the floods are hopeful and optimistic about how the relief package will help recovery.

Many families are living in campers, even tents, as they work to rebuild their lives. Some neighbors are worried even with the relief package, people will leave these areas.

“Excuse the mess. It’s a demolition site,” Phillip Cochran said.

It’s the story all over Breathitt County-- countless homes looking like a construction site after flooding nearly a month ago.

“At first it was difficult. But like I said, God is going to help us recover,” Cochran said.

Cochran’s home was heavily damaged in last month’s flood. He spends his days working to rebuild the place he and his wife just bought in October.

“After the prior flood took our last home,” Cochran said.

They had to start from scratch all over again.

“It’s been tiring. We’ve had to make some hard decisions. We’ve had to adjust how we live. Get off work, come here and work,” Cochran said.

Cochran and his wife are living in a camper outside their home. They had to go to Virginia to get it. Other neighbors have left to stay with family, and many in the community worry their neighbors won’t come back.

“They are concerned because of the flood last year, and they’re concerned because the flood this year was even bigger,” Cochran said. “There is people that are homeless and need a place to stay. That’s a big concern. Some of them will have to relocate.”

It’s been challenging four weeks, with a lot of uphill battles for families. The relief package passed by lawmakers gives Cochran hope that recovery won’t be as difficult.

