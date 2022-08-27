GRC is winning again, rips Madison Southern 43-13

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The GRC Cardinals are a completely different team in 2022 than a year ago. The Cardinals are 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after smashing Madison Southern 43-13.

Tyleik Maxwell had a first half field day with touchdowns rushing and passing and carved up the Madison Southern defense. The Redbirds (2-0) welcome West Jessamine to Winchester next week while the Eagles (0-2) squares off with Madison Central in Berea.

