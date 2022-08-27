Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking an Increase in Heat and Humidity
High pressure will create a nice weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mix of sun and cloud, a few storms, an increase in heat and humidity. Our next weather maker, a cold front, arrives on Tuesday, sparking showers and storms. Cooler air settles in behind the front. Highs cool from the 90s on Sunday to the lower 80s by Thursday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure will create a nice weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mix of sun and cloud, a few storms, and an increase in heat and humidity. Our next weather maker, a cold front, arrives on Tuesday, sparking showers and storms. Cooler air settles in behind the front. Highs cool from the 90s on Sunday to the lower 80s by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

