Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure will create a nice weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mix of sun and cloud, a few storms, and an increase in heat and humidity. Our next weather maker, a cold front, arrives on Tuesday, sparking showers and storms. Cooler air settles in behind the front. Highs cool from the 90s on Sunday to the lower 80s by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

