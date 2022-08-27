Lex Police investigate three separate shootings early Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

At 2:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Oak Street for a victim who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and police say that she reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

Later in the morning, Lexington police officers were sent to the 1100 block of Briarwood Circle for a report of shots fired at 6:12 a.m. When they arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot to her leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

These incidents are also directly following a shooting near The Lexington Legend’s Wild Health Field. That shooting happened at around 2:00 am on Saturday morning and left 7 victims hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

All investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

