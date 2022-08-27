Lexington Police make arrest in homicide investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with the August 17th shooting death of Ashley Stamper, according to Lexington Police.

Yovany Chaple-Chalita, 46, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

At around 2:26 p.m., on Aug, 17th, officers responded to the 300 block of Linden Walk for a subject that had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 35-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, the victims death was ruled as a homicide and warrants were issued for Mr. Chaple-Chalita’s arrest.

Police say Chaple-Chalita was the spouse of Ashley Stamper.

Chaple-Chalita is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

