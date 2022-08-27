Madison Central shows comeback capability again, sneaks by Dunbar 29-28

Indians stay perfect with late-game rally
Dunbar - Madison Central
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 27, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central loves making things interesting in 2022. A week after rallying to stun 2-A power LCA 38-34 on the opening night of the season, the Tribe did it again versus Dunbar 29-28.

Trailing 28-21 late in the fourth quarter, Central scored on a TD by an injured Brady Hensley and then the junior star capped it off with a 2-point conversion with less than two minutes remaining.

