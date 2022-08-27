National non-profits continue helping flood survivors

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profits from across the country are still in Eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors.

“We understand that homes are destroyed. Homes are major so we want to assist them in their long-term recovery,” Red Cross recovery manager Scott Pugh said.

Part of that long-term recovery is the financial help victims can get from FEMA, even if they are denied at first.

“We’re out here telling people that they are their own best advocates. And to appeal, keep on appealing until they feel that they have received the funds sufficient to fix their homes.” Claire Balsley, Disaster Assistance Program director at SBP, said.

Not only long-term, but non-profits like the Red Cross are offering short-term services too.

“We have health services. We have mental health and we have spiritual care that we offer to clients on a day-to-day basis,” Pugh said.

Representatives of SBP and Red Cross recommend watching out for scams claiming to be a part of FEMA.

