National non-profits continue helping flood survivors

Disaster relief in EKY
Disaster relief in EKY(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profits from across the country are still in Eastern Kentucky helping flood survivors.

“We understand that homes are destroyed. Homes are major so we want to assist them in their long-term recovery,” Red Cross recovery manager Scott Pugh said.

Part of that long-term recovery is the financial help victims can get from FEMA, even if they are denied at first.

“We’re out here telling people that they are their own best advocates. And to appeal, keep on appealing until they feel that they have received the funds sufficient to fix their homes.” Claire Balsley, Disaster Assistance Program director at SBP, said.

Not only long-term, but non-profits like the Red Cross are offering short-term services too.

“We have health services. We have mental health and we have spiritual care that we offer to clients on a day-to-day basis,” Pugh said.

Representatives of SBP and Red Cross recommend watching out for scams claiming to be a part of FEMA.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Theft investigation underway after millions in federal funds for Lexington transferred to private account
Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of Fayette Mall.
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
Marquae Kirkendoll
Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker
Upon arriving at the scene, police found seven victims, each with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

Bath - Paris
Bath - Paris
Campbell - Woodford
Campbell - Woodford
Madison Southern - Clark Co
Madison Southern - Clark Co
Lafayette - Scott Co
Lafayette - Scott Co
Franklin Co - Western Hills
Franklin Co - Western Hills