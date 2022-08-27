One hospitalized after Saturday morning fire

Aug. 27, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 6:50 am on Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at the 1900 block of Fair Oaks Drive off Versailles Road. At one point, 14 units were at the scene to assist with the fire at the fire.

According to officials, the home has significant damage and is a total loss.

One person was hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

