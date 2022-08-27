Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are currently investigating an early morning shooting near Wild Health Field.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near 207 Legends Lane, where the Lexington Legends team plays. The call came in around 2 AM on Saturday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found seven victims, each with gunshot wounds. The victims have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s still unclear what circumstances led to this shooting.

This investigation is ongoing, and police say that they are currently working to find a suspect.

