Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are currently investigating an early morning shooting near Wild Health Field.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near 207 Legends Lane, where the Lexington Legends team plays. The call came in around 2 AM on Saturday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found seven victims, each with gunshot wounds. The victims have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s still unclear what circumstances led to this shooting.

This investigation is ongoing, and police say that they are currently working to find a suspect.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Theft investigation underway after millions in federal funds for Lexington transferred to private account
Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of Fayette Mall.
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
Marquae Kirkendoll
Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
A group of Madison County renters are angry about getting a notice to vacate their home from...
Some Madison Co. renters looking for solution as evictions loom

Latest News

Bath - Paris
Bath - Paris
Campbell - Woodford
Campbell - Woodford
Madison Southern - Clark Co
Madison Southern - Clark Co
Lafayette - Scott Co
Lafayette - Scott Co
Franklin Co - Western Hills
Franklin Co - Western Hills