Scott County rolls past Lafayette 43-6
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County rolled past Lafayette 43-6 to start the season 2-0.
The Cardinals outrushed the Generals 198-8 in the win. Scott County also threw for 187 yards.
Scott County (2-0) hosts Bryan Station on September 9 after their bye week. Lafayette (0-2) visits Douglass on September 2.
