University of Kentucky program offers free eye care in Hazard

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Global Opthalmology Program visited Hazard to offer free eye care to Eastern Kentuckians on Saturday.

The visit is part of a regular stop for the program, but this time was more meaningful. Global Opthalomology Program director Ana Bastos says they knew the need for eye care might be even greater after the flood.

”We needed to bring a bigger team just in case more people come because they have lost glasses or needed some eye exams or care,” she said.

Bastos also said they plan to continue coming to Hazard every year.

