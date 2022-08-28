Ally Blake’s Forecast | A summer like feel to end the wekeend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! Some dense fog is showing up in far eastern Kentucky but most of us are seeing a gorgeous Sunday today. The temps will be warm and humid though, but a fall feel is on the way!

Let’s get into it. Like I said we are starting the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We likely see a mix of sun and clouds by lunchtime with temps in the mid-80s. Likely, we end the day near 90 degrees with the heat index in the low 90s. I do think an isolated shower could pop up later on, but the environment isn’t as favorable. Monday’s environment is definitely a bit juicier. We likely start off warm near 70 and stay in the upper 80s for highs. Around noon showers and storms will fire on up and stay fairly scattered into the afternoon and evening. This will continue into Tuesday as well as temps taper back off to normal levels in the mid-80s. Wednesday we start to dry on out continuing the normal feel. The rest of the week we see a less active pattern and brief fall feel. Temps stay in the upper 70s and low 80s before a gradual increase into next weekend.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the week!

