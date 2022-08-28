Battle of Richmond returns after 2 year hiatus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle of Richmond was a crucial battle during the Civil War in 1862, and nearly 160 years later, historians continue to reenact the battle on its anniversary to keep history alive.

The battle of Richmond was fought in late August of 1862 and was the second largest civil war battle that took place in Kentucky.

“It was the confederate heartland campaign, and it was one of the most decisive victories that either side has over the other,” said David Jones, Junior President of The Battle of Richmond Association.

Some of the new things this year included a vintage baseball game, which Jones said they will definitely be bringing back.

Organizers say that they are excited to hold the event again after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

“To be able to actually experience that, civil war re-enactments are unique because it’s one thing to read about history in a book, but it’s another to come out and actually be able to experience what these men saw in the field,” said Jones.

Food and goods from local merchants were available for visitors to try as well.

“Of course, the battle is probably my favorite aspect of it and just the fellowship of our rein-actors and what not are one of the nice things, as well and seeing happy crowds,” said Jones.

The two-day event wraps up Sunday with a battle reenactment as those who participated and visited were able to go back in time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.