Boyle Co. downs Bryan Station, 36-12
Bodner, Quisenberry power Rebels’ attack
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. got a pair of touchdown scores each from Avery Bodner and Montavin Quisenberry to defeat Bryan Station on Saturday, 36-12.
Boyle (2-0) got on the board first when Quisenberry returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for the touchdown. Quisenberry also scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. The sophomore set up Boyle’s second score of the game when he picked off a Bryan Station pass.
Bodner carried the ball 26 times for 118 yards.
Bryan Station (0-2) quarterback Trenton led the Defenders with 185 all-purpose yards.
