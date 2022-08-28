Community activists respond to Lexington’s gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

At 2:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of Oak Street for a victim who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and police say that she reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

Later in the morning, Lexington police officers were sent to the 1100 block of Briarwood Circle for a report of shots fired at 6:12 a.m. When they arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot to her leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

These incidents are also directly following a shooting near Wild Health Field. That shooting happened at around 2:00 am on Saturday morning and left seven victims hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lexington Legends cancelled their doubleheader against the Wild Health Genomes Saturday, saying their thoughts and prayers are with the victims of all the shootings.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers addressed the string of shootings in a news conference Saturday afternoon outside police headquarters.

“We’re gonna do our job but people gotta say, they’re tired of it,” said Chief Weathers.

Bryna Reed has worked with the Lexington activist group BUILD for 15 years. She serves on their Violence Steering Committee which they formed in 2015.

“At that time, we were concerned because we had risen to I think it was fifteen homicides in Lexington,” said Reed.

That’s when they discovered the group violence intervention strategy, an effort to reduce violent crime. Reed says they’ve been pushing to bring GVI to Lexington for the past six years.

“I’ve seen two police chiefs say no to it and two mayors saying no to it. When people bring us a product we look at it. We embrace it with open arms but I can’t take their word for it,” said Chief Weathers of GVI.

In a statement to WKYT on Saturday, Mayor Linda Gorton said in part ”There are no simple answers to be found in theories that have not been effective in other theories...I have seen no hard evidence that the GVI program has had any impact on crime.”

“This is not a theory. This is fact. This is statistically proven to work and that’s what we need in Lexington,” said Reed.

Reed believes that if Lexington fully implemented GVI it could do more than just make Lexington a safer city.

“Because we do have such a great police department, we could be a model for other cities to look to to say ‘wow, we need GVI too,” said Reed.

