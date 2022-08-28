Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington.
Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for about three hours while crews worked to investigate.
