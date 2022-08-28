Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington.

Police say that a car and motorcycle collided around 7 pm on Saturday night near Yorkshire Boulevard off of Richmond Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about three hours while crews worked to investigate.

