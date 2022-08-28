Eastern Kentucky University officials release statement on head coach Walt Wells

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky University released a statement Sunday evening on head football coach Walt Wells.

Matt Roan, Vice President and Director of Athletics at EKU, said Wells had a “cardiac episode” while at work Sunday morning.

Roan added Wells is in stable condition in the intensive care unit at UK Hospital.

“On behalf of the Wells family, we are very thankful for the amazing medical professionals who have been involved. We ask for everyone tp continue lifting up Coach Wells and his family during this time. We join everyone in hoping for a full recovery for Coach Wells,” said Roan.

