EKY sheriff’s department warning businesses of ATM robberies

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking local businesses with ATMs to make sure their security measures are working properly.

Officials said they are monitoring a group of thieves who have damaged and stolen from ATMs around Whitley, Laurel and Knox Counties.

“The thefts are occurring after the business has closed. We are actively patrolling multiple gas stations and convenience stores,” officials added.

If you have any information about the thefts or notice anything suspicious, you can call your local sheriff’s department. The phone numbers are listed below:

Whitley Dispatch: 606-549-6017

Laurel Dispatch: 606-878-7000

Knox Dispatch: 606-546-3441

