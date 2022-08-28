Epicenter wins Travers Stakes decisively at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Favored Epicenter stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

The runner-up in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter, with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, won his second stakes in a month at Saratoga and covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes, 0.72 seconds, easily beating Cyberknife and Zandon to capture the $1.25 million Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds, his first.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was fourth. Gilded Age, Artorius, Ain’t Life Grand, and Early Voting completed the order of finish.

Wow! Epicenter is sublime in the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers at Saratoga! @TheNYRA pic.twitter.com/ItlZ0YsFt2 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 27, 2022

