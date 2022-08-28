Epicenter wins Travers Stakes decisively at Saratoga

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was fourth.
Preakness entrant Epicenter, the runner up in the Kentucky Derby, gallops during a morning...
Preakness entrant Epicenter, the runner up in the Kentucky Derby, gallops during a morning workout ahead of the Preakness Stakes Horse Race at Pimlico Race Course, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Favored Epicenter stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

The runner-up in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter, with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, won his second stakes in a month at Saratoga and covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes, 0.72 seconds, easily beating Cyberknife and Zandon to capture the $1.25 million Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds, his first.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was fourth. Gilded Age, Artorius, Ain’t Life Grand, and Early Voting completed the order of finish.

