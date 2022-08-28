Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.

In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday.

Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”

O’Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion polls before the Nov. 8 general elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds is under investigation...
Theft investigation underway after millions in federal funds for Lexington transferred to private account
Upon arriving at the scene, police found seven victims, each with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured
Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of Fayette Mall.
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday...
Lex Police investigate, Chief Weathers addresses three separate shootings early Saturday morning
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Latest News

Bath - Paris
Bath - Paris
Campbell - Woodford
Campbell - Woodford
Madison Southern - Clark Co
Madison Southern - Clark Co
Franklin Co - Western Hills
Franklin Co - Western Hills
Lafayette - Scott Co
Lafayette - Scott Co