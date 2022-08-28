Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Weather Update

Tracking a cold front, which sparks showers and storms for the start of the new workweek.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re ending the weekend with some summer-like weather. The good news, I’m tracking a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky late Monday into Tuesday, sparking showers and storms. Highs cool from around 90 on Monday to the upper 70s by Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

