LCA rips Mercer, 49-19

By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley threw for 419 yards and three scores as the Eagles handed Mercer Co. its second loss is as many games, 49-19.

Boley, a junior, completed 19 of 28 attempts, including an interception. Parker Chaney hauled in eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns for the LCA.

LCA (1-1) will host Belfry next Friday.

Mercer Co. (0-2) will host Anderson Co. next week.

