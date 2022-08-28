LCA rips Mercer, 49-19

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley threw for 419 yards and three scores as the Eagles handed Mercer Co. its second loss is as many games, 49-19.

Boley, a junior, completed 19 of 28 attempts, including an interception. Parker Chaney hauled in eight catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns for the LCA.

LCA (1-1) will host Belfry next Friday.

Mercer Co. (0-2) will host Anderson Co. next week.

