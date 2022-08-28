Prominent Hazard businessman L.D. Gorman dies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - L.D. Gorman, a business leader in Perry County for nearly a century and a member of the prominent Gorman family in Hazard, has died.

Gorman was 97.

He was well-known in political circles and counted many celebrities, sports figures and politicians as his friends.

One of those friends for more than 40 years was legendary country singer Glen Campbell.

In 1973, when he was president of People’s Bank and Trust Company, Gorman brought Campbell to Hazard to celebrate the bank’s 50th anniversary. He performed two free shows at what was then a brand-new Daniel Field near the future home of Hazard High School.

“All the celebrities I’ve met through the years, I met them through Glen, and I went to Vegas and met and played golf with a lot of stars and so forth, but I will always think of him as my great friend,” Gorman told us after Campbell died in 2017. “We had a lot of fun together, through all the trials and tribulations, but he was still a great person.”

Gorman was involved in various businesses and organizations through the years and was the President of Black Gold Sales Inc.

He was also once a co-owner of WSGS radio in Hazard. The WSGS call letters come from the last names of the original owners - Whitaker, Sparkman, Gorman, and Sturgill.

Gorman was the brother of long-time Hazard mayor Bill Gorman, who was first elected mayor in 1977 and served until his death in 2010 at the age of 86.

L.D. Gorman traveled often but regularly attended First Baptist Church in Hazard until early July when his health began to decline.

Congressman Hal Rogers had this to say about Gorman’s death:

L.D. Gorman was a champion for coal and the vast job opportunities that it has provided in Hazard and across our Appalachian region. The Gorman family has been synonymous with the City of Hazard for decades and it’s hard to imagine the Queen City of the Mountains without L.D. He and his brother, the late Bill Gorman – former Mayor of Hazard, were a dynamic duo for economic development and job creation in and around Perry County. While Bill was often in the spotlight as Mayor, L.D. preferred staying behind the scenes, working diligently to develop mountain progress. L.D. lived life to the fullest, becoming fast friends with celebrities and top-ranking political leaders alike. My wife Cynthia and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Gorman family and all those who had the opportunity to call him friend.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

