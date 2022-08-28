Rigg catches touchdown in 16-7 Bengals win

Rigg caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Browning with 4:34 remaining.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Justin Rigg (87) celebrates his touchdown reception against the...
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Justin Rigg (87) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Jake Browning came off the bench to go 19 of 24 for 173 yards and a touchdown, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game contested mostly by backups.

Tight end Justin Rigg caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Browning with 4:34 remaining to secure the win in the rematch of last season’s Super Bowl, which Los Angeles won 23-20. Two days after the teams were involved in a benches-clearing brawl at a joint practice, the game proceeded without incident. Both teams also appeared to avoid any serious injuries in their preseason finale.

Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins scrambled for the Rams’ only touchdown.

