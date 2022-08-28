Scott Co. deputies search for man after escaping pursuit

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is searching in the area of Cincinnati Pike to look for a man who fled from a pursuit Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police and deputies from Grant County and Scott County have been tracking him in this area of farmland and thick brush since Saturday night.

The suspect is facing multiple felonies related to the pursuit and was last seen in the 4200 block of Cincinnati Pike. He is described as a male, black (20 to 30 years old) with no shoes on.

Scott County K9s and their helicopter are in the area searching.

Report any activity to (502) 863-7855.

We will update with new information if received.

