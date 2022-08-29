Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some scattered showers and storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning everyone! It is a warm and muggy start to the day, with a shower and storm potential likely into the afternoon and evening. The good news is that this week features another fall feel with drier skies.

Let’s get to it! The morning may feature a bit of some fog in the valleys with cloud cover slowly increasing. Temps likely start off in the below to mid-70s with dew points near 70. By lunchtime, showers and stroms will likely fire up and expand into the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather today. The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rain. This will be a similar setup on Tuesday, but most of the rain is likely earlier on. I do think by late afternoon the rain chances will wrap up with temps in the mid-80s. Wednesday high pressure takes over and temps fall into the low 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds and less humid conditions. This will give our next fall feel late week in the upper 70s for highs on Thursday. The weekend features near normal temps back in the mid-80s with isolated chances for showers.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.