Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some scattered showers and storms

Monday Forecast
ally fastcast
ally fastcast
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning everyone! It is a warm and muggy start to the day, with a shower and storm potential likely into the afternoon and evening. The good news is that this week features another fall feel with drier skies.

Let’s get to it! The morning may feature a bit of some fog in the valleys with cloud cover slowly increasing. Temps likely start off in the below to mid-70s with dew points near 70. By lunchtime, showers and stroms will likely fire up and expand into the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather today. The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rain. This will be a similar setup on Tuesday, but most of the rain is likely earlier on. I do think by late afternoon the rain chances will wrap up with temps in the mid-80s. Wednesday high pressure takes over and temps fall into the low 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds and less humid conditions. This will give our next fall feel late week in the upper 70s for highs on Thursday. The weekend features near normal temps back in the mid-80s with isolated chances for showers.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds is under investigation...
Theft investigation underway after millions in federal funds for Lexington transferred to private account
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington.
Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized
Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday...
Lex Police investigate, Chief Weathers addresses three separate shootings early Saturday morning

Latest News

We’re ending the weekend with some summer-like weather. The good news, I’m tracking a cold...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Weather Update
Good Sunday morning everyone! Some dense fog is showing up in far eastern Kentucky but most of...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A summer like feel to end the wekeend
High pressure will create a nice weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mix of...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Shane Smith's FastCast - A more humid weekend
Shane Smith's FastCast - A more humid weekend