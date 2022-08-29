Appalachian Writers Workshop helps raise funds for flooded Knott Co. school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sentences and stanzas read by Appalachian writers workshop authors cut to the core of the crisis many eastern Kentuckians have faced.

“No heat, light, water, just flood mud and ruin,” read George Ella Lyon, a former Kentucky poet laureate.

Crises which Melissa Hilton has seen fading in the minds of the public.

“Things are moving on, kids are going back to school and there’s birthday parties and people are complaining about fantasy football leagues,” said Helton, who is the community programs manager at Hindman Settlement School.

So the writers brought their pieces on the mountains to the city in support of the Hindman settlement school in Knott County.

While other counties in the region are starting to return to the classroom, the Hindman school has a long road back to be able to focus on education.

“Since the plan is not to build our offices and archives in the same location, we’re looking at around $1.8 million for a new building, bringing our total cost of recovery near $3 million,” Helton said. “I’ve been told our flood insurance is $100,000, we’ll be getting.”

So she hopes these events will keep being held and their calls for help will keep being heard.

“The need is not over - it may be shifting - but it’s still there,” said Helton.

Anyone who could not attend the reading on Sunday can go to the Hindman Settlement School’s website to donate directly to their recovery efforts.

