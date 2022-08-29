Birthday box bash to celebrate Marco Shemwell’s life while giving back to the community.

The Marco Shemwell Foundation hosted a birthday box bash to honor his life and give back to the...
The Marco Shemwell Foundation hosted a birthday box bash to honor his life and give back to the community.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A birthday box is made up of cake mix, icing, toys, and other fun items.

The idea of birthday boxes came from one special four-year-old boy, Marco Shemwell.  Marco passed away in 2018 after being struck by a car. August 28th is his birthday.

Liz and Ben Shemwell said Marco loved his birthday. Instead of the day being full of grief, these community members are channeling their energy into helping others, who might not otherwise get to celebrate a birthday.

“We just received so much love and support from the community and just such an outpouring of encouragement. We wanted to be able to pay that forward,” Liz Shemwell said.

Friends and family were there when times were tough. Now, they want to give back and recognize the young boy who isn’t here to enjoy his special day.

All of these birthday boxes will go to children and families. They bring them to schools in Clark and Fayette County, but they said they are always open to giving to even more.

One of the volunteers was Natalie Bowman. She is also Marco’s cousin. She said she thinks it’s great to see so many people come to support.

“It feels like he’s still here with us. We show that we can still honor him and love him even if he’s not actually here,” she said.

Even though there were no candles for Marco to blow out, his family will forever be grateful for the precious time they had with him. His parents said he’ll be remembered for his superpower of kindness.

“I tell everyone that I meet that batman was his favorite superhero, and if you ask him why batman...he’d say it’s because he helps people,” Liz said.

Marco’s family said it’s one small way to keep his legacy alive.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

