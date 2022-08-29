Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County.

The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond.

The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition.

The coroner says the body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds is under investigation...
Theft investigation underway after millions in federal funds for Lexington transferred to private account
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two people are injured after a crash in Lexington.
Crash on Richmond Road leaves 2 hospitalized
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Lexington police have been investigating three separate shootings that happened early Saturday...
Lex Police investigate, Chief Weathers addresses three separate shootings early Saturday morning

Latest News

File image
Westbound I-64 in Mt. Sterling shut down after two separate crashes
The crash happened on August 14 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in...
Man facing charges in connection with Lexington crash that killed two people
Students headed back to class after the district had to push back the start date two weeks...
Parents asked for patience as classes resume in Breathitt Co. after flooding delay
Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press...
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs