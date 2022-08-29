Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County.

The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond.

The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition.

The coroner says the body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

