Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Showers and Storms Increasing

By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak cold front dropping into the region over the next few days and this is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region. The air behind this front feels pretty darn nice for the first few days of September with questions showing up for Labor Day Weekend.

Storms today and Tuesday aren’t terribly concentrated, but a few could be strong and put down heavy rains. As a matter of fact, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a low-end risk for a few severe storms today.

Damaging wind is the primary threat.

Storms continue until the front passes Tuesday night. Some local 1″-2″ rains will show up during this time.

Very nice air comes in for the final day of August on Wednesday and lasts through the first few days of September. Upper 70s to low 80s for highs and 50s for lows with pleasant humidity levels should put a smile on your face.

Temps climb again this weekend with just a small threat for a shower or storm.

