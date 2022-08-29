Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky.

Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs.

“Our state’s bourbon industry continues to build momentum and reach new heights,” said Gov. Beshear. “This investment by Blue Run Spirits is a welcome addition to the Georgetown and Scott County community and the Kentucky bourbon and tourism scene. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their vision to grow in the commonwealth and add to Kentucky’s position as the bourbon capital of the world.”

The project will include a 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse and will serve as the company’s first vertically integrated distilling operation and future headquarters.

“When we started Blue Run Spirits in October of 2020, we never imagined a distillery would be in our future, but our unprecedented growth has deemed that a necessity, which is an incredibly exciting prospect for our entire team,” said Blue Run Spirits CEO and co-founder Mike Montgomery. “The generous support of the commonwealth is making this a reality. We look forward to becoming a dynamic contributor to the economic vibrancy of Scott County and Georgetown and deepening our connection to an area so significant in the rich history and the promising future of bourbon in Kentucky.”

The Governor’s office says the approximately 60 spirits facilities in Kentucky directly employ more than 5,300 people.

