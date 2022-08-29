DV8 Kitchen celebrating five years of business ahead of National Recovery Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - DV8 Kitchen is celebrating five years in business.

The Lexington restaurant survived a pandemic, labor shortages, inflation and never-ending temptation. Its workface is made up of mostly those in substance use recovery, and now they’re celebrating their milestone.

Rob Perez is in the business of helping people heal and serving up meaningful meals along the way.

“It’s the most rewarding occupation I ever had because of the transformation that our folks have. When it works for one, it’s just magic,” Perez said.

He’s owned and worked in restaurants all over the country, but here at DV8 kitchen, a second chance shop for those in substance use recovery, it’s a place to work on themselves and work toward their goals.

“You know a lot can change in five years’ time, and in this case lives have been changed forever and for good,” Perez said.

A criminal history kept Mindy Street from seeking meaningful and reliable employment to support her family. But at DV8 Kitchen, she found a place to rebuild her career surrounded by new coworkers to lift her up.

“I’m having a great day, it’s been such a good day,” Street said.

As a mom of three, addiction had a stronghold on her and her life, and she describes it as an incredibly powerful force.

“A spiritual illness paired with a physical allergy and a mental obsession, so treating that then opens up the door to all these other things,” Street said.

September signifies National Recovery Month. Perez is about to welcome his 32nd year of sobriety— it’s an example of success not lost on his staff.

He says it’s a timely reminder of how far they’ve come and how far they still have to go, tackling stigma and changing perception, one person at a time.

“It makes us think about the people maybe we’ve lost along the way. To redouble our efforts, to be able to share the nomenclature of what recovery is, with others,” Perez said.

Over the last few years, DV8 Kitchen has employed 146 people and served more than 424,000 guests.

That includes nearly 118,000 of their famous cinnamon rolls.

The business was so successful they opened up a second location in the east end about one year ago.

