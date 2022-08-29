EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University named Garry McPeek the acting head football coach this afternoon, a day after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode Sunday morning.

Wells is recovering and is stable at UK hospital.

VP and Director of EKU Athletics Matt Roan released a statement Sunday night updating the community on Wells’ status. He’s been the head coach at EKU since 2020.

Dr. Jeff Foxx explains that a cardiac episode could mean a number of things.

“The most common thing when you have a catastrophic problem is like an arrhythmia. An arrhythmia where the heart doesn’t beat right and you have sudden cardiac death. However, there are other arrhythmias,” Dr. Foxx said. “Sometimes people will just feel a little palpitation in their heart. That’s not necessarily abnormal, just the palpitation. Continuous arrhythmia that affect the heart’s function, can be a problem.”

A cardiac episode can be unexpected, but there are some things you should watch for.

“Chest pain, breathing difficulty, especially with exercise, lightheadedness or dizziness, that’s really unusual or persists. Those are things that, okay, maybe this could be cardiac,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx said there are a handful of things we can do every day to make sure we’re keeping our hearts healthy.

“Obviously the best way to control that is diet and exercise. But not everybody can do that. You may have a family history of cholesterol. You may have a family history of heart disease and if those things are present, you really need to know what your numbers are. What your risk is,” Dr. Foxx said.

If you don’t know what your risk is, you can calculate it online.

“Take your age and your blood pressure and you can put them into a little computer program that’s widely available on the internet and it’s called your cardiac risk profile,” Dr. Foxx said.

Experts said if your risk number is elevated, you should meet with your doctor.

The EKU football team opens their season at Eastern Michigan on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.