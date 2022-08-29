EKU head football coach Walt Wells under medical care after ‘episode’
EKU is scheduled to open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky says football coach Walt Wells is under the care of medical providers after having an unspecified “medical episode” at work on Sunday morning.
A release from the school there would no further comment, citing federal privacy regulations. Wells is 10-10 in two seasons at the FCS-level school, including 7-4 last season. EKU is scheduled to open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.
EKU Athletic Director Matt Roan released the following statement Sunday night:
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.