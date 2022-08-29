EKU head football coach Walt Wells under medical care after ‘episode’

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky says football coach Walt Wells is under the care of medical providers after having an unspecified “medical episode” at work on Sunday morning.

A release from the school there would no further comment, citing federal privacy regulations. Wells is 10-10 in two seasons at the FCS-level school, including 7-4 last season. EKU is scheduled to open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.

EKU Athletic Director Matt Roan released the following statement Sunday night:

A statement from Matt Roan, Vice President and Director of Athletics pic.twitter.com/Qj5zhBGe9l — EKU Sports (@EKUSports) August 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.