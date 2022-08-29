EKU head football coach Walt Wells under medical care after ‘episode’

EKU is scheduled to open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.
Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first...
Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells, right, discusses a call with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky says football coach Walt Wells is under the care of medical providers after having an unspecified “medical episode” at work on Sunday morning.

A release from the school there would no further comment, citing federal privacy regulations. Wells is 10-10 in two seasons at the FCS-level school, including 7-4 last season. EKU is scheduled to open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.

EKU Athletic Director Matt Roan released the following statement Sunday night:

