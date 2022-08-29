Gary McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU

EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday.
EKU acting head coach Gary McPeek.
EKU acting head coach Gary McPeek.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Gary McPeek has been named the acting head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University.

EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan made the announcement on Monday. EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday.

“These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating within,” said Roan. “That said, the appointment of Coach McPeek as acting head coach allows the team to move forward in the most efficient, least disruptive manner possible. Coach McPeek is wholly dedicated to Coach Wells’ team-first philosophy and will do an outstanding job of leading and supporting a terrific staff of coordinators, assistant coaches, and support personnel. Our staff and I look forward to assisting him throughout this process for the benefit of the young men who make up our team.” 

McPeek joined the EKU staff in February of 2021 as the assistant director of football operations. He served as the director of football operations during the 2021 season and was promoted last offseason to chief of staff. 

“I’m honored that our administration has the confidence in me to step in during this critical time,” said McPeek. “Our main focus is Coach Wells and his health, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. We’ve got great players and great coaches who have put a lot of work into this program. I’ll just try to guide the ship and keep it between the navigational buoys.”

EKU opens the season on September 2 at Eastern Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

