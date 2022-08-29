Man facing charges in connection with Lexington crash that killed two people

The crash happened on August 14 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in...
The crash happened on August 14 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington, near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Lexington.

Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV and a pickup truck. The Fayette County Coroner says 87-year-old Evelyn Powers and 86-year-old David Powers were killed in the crash.

According to a pair of arrest citations, the other driver involved in the crash, Eric T. Cobb, of Lexington, has since been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

He is set to appear in court on September 15.

