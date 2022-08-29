Chris Rodriguez will not play in UK football season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops held his first game-week press conference of the season Monday morning.

The season kicks things off on Saturday night against Miami of Ohio.

One piece of information people were anticipating to hear at the press conference was the status of running back Chris Rodriguez. He was arrested and pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in July.

We’ve learned Rodriguez will not play in Saturday’s opener. Coach Stoops says he will have more on the number of games Rodriguez will miss after this week’s game.

Kavosiey Smoke and Ramon Jefferson were listed as running backs on the Wildcats’ depth chart this week.

