String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation.

The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes.

Knox County has been hit at least three times within the last month by the crew. Three stores in three different parts of the county have been hit and the way the ATMs are stolen is always the same.

Often the thieves will take a stolen truck or van, back into the store, then tie a chain to the ATM and pull it out. Several of the thefts were caught on surveillance video:

KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE Saturday, August 6, 2022 **VIDEO POST** The the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, two robberies took place in Knox County at separate locations by unknown suspects. Both Cope’s Grocery and Deli and Creek Mart were broken into by the suspects using a dark colored passenger van believed to be stolen from a Bell County Church, to rip the entryway doors off to each business. Video surveillance shows the entry into the stores and theft of the contents from ATMS in the stores. If you know those involved, passed by the stores in the early morning hours seeing this vehicle, or possibly recognize the behavior of the suspects as someone you know, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 606-546-3181. All information will be kept confidential. Posted by Knox County, Ky Sheriff's Department on Saturday, August 6, 2022

The Whitley County sheriff says the suspect tried to do the same thing at a store just off Interstate 75 exit 15. That one they stole a truck in Corbin that they backed in and in one of the crimes a church van was even used.

The sheriff in Whitley County also told us he received word that another store, just across the border in Tennessee, off Interstate 75, was also hit over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.